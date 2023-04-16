Atiq Ahmed killers used Turkey-made Zigana pistol, same model was used in Moosewala murder: Report

Pistol used in Atiq Ahmed's murder banned in India, same model used to kill Sidhu Moosewala |

The pistol used to shoot Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf was of the same model as the one used in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder, a recent report has claimed.

As per a report from The Week, the semi-automatic pistol called Zigana is produced by Turkish firearm manufacturing company TİSAŞ.

The Turkey-made pistol was illegally imported to India through Pakistan, reports from News18 said.

About Zigana

The Zigana is a semi-automatic pistol manufactured by the Turkish firearms manufacturer TİSAŞ.

The pistol was first produced in 2001 and is one of Turkey's first pistols with an original design.

Zigana pistols have a locked-slide short recoil operating mechanism with a modified Browning-type locking system. Furthermore, these pistols also have an automatic firing pin block.

The pistol is used by the Malaysian army, among other places. According to media reports, the price of the firearm is around ₹4 lakh. Additionally, more than 15 rounds can be fired at a time via the firearm.

Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot and killed while talking to reporters in Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad.

The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmad's head as he talked to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings