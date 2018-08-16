Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 10 rare pictures of the former Prime Minister

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s passed away on August 16, he was kept on life support at AIIMS. BJP leaders visited hospital to enquire about his health. PM Modi visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee twice in 24 hours.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee has led the country three times as the Prime Minister. He was the Prime Minister of the country for the first time from 16 May to 1 June 1996, from 19 March 1998 to 26 April 1999 and again from 13 October 1999 to 22 May 2004. They have many such photographs that few people have seen.