Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, President Kovind and others pay tribute to the 'real Bharat Ratna'

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, many politicians took to Twitter and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."