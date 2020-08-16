Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, President Kovind and others pay tribute to the 'real Bharat Ratna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and others paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary today (Sunday) at his memorial - 'Sadaiv Atal'.
The late Prime Minister's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present.
Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full term between 1999 and 2004.
Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.
The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.
Meanwhile, many politicians took to Twitter and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."
"Atal ji was known as the best and most popular Prime Minister of India. He was a real Bharat Ratna, who worked & lived for Bharat. #AtalBihariVajpayee," said VP M Venkaiah Naidu.
"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the late PM had set standards in good governance. She tweeted, "Remembering former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He set standards in good governance. Gentle, strong leadership, which quietly achieved Pokhran II. Master of conveying a thought: wit, humour, sarcasm, joy, hurt, all came through, as if without effort. Impacted me immensely."
"I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations," wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.