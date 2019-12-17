‘At least she got to tell her fake story, Sunanda Pushkar wasn’t that lucky’: BJP Karnataka mocks Shashi Tharoor for backing Jamia student

The gloves are off with the CAA protest across the country with BJP and Opposition politicians clashing over the protests.
On Monday, Shashi Tharoor waded into the protest by hailing the Jamia student who has become the face of the protests. Sharing her video, Tharoor said: “Unbearable to watch but we must: listen to the voices of our assaulted students, their pain and bewilderment that this is happening to them in what they grew up thinking of as a democracy. This government has taught us a valuable lesson: don’t take your freedoms for granted .Resist!”
This led to a sharp rebuke from the BJP Karnataka handle which is known not to pull its punches. They wrote: “This Student should consider herself lucky to narrate her fake story. Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor wasn't that lucky, she never got a chance to explain Her pain and suffering caused by the person she trusted the most.”
A woman student has become the face of the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy.
A video of her has gone viral in which she can be seen telling NDTV, "We thought Delhi is the safest place for students, and this is a central university. I thought the university is the safest place, nothing can happen to us. We cried all night. What is happening." She further added that "I don't feel safe in this entire country. I don't know where I will go and get lynched. I don't know if tomorrow my friends will be Indians. I am not even Muslim. I'm still at the frontline from Day 1. Why? Because of what has happened to my family... What use is our education if we cannot stand by what is right."
