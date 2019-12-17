‘At least she got to tell her fake story, Sunanda Pushkar wasn’t that lucky’: BJP Karnataka mocks Shashi Tharoor for backing Jamia student

A woman student has become the face of the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy.

A video of her has gone viral in which she can be seen telling NDTV, "We thought Delhi is the safest place for students, and this is a central university. I thought the university is the safest place, nothing can happen to us. We cried all night. What is happening." She further added that "I don't feel safe in this entire country. I don't know where I will go and get lynched. I don't know if tomorrow my friends will be Indians. I am not even Muslim. I'm still at the frontline from Day 1. Why? Because of what has happened to my family... What use is our education if we cannot stand by what is right."

