'At least our priorities are straight': Twitter pans Yediyurappa as Karnataka govt decides to open temples, mosques and other places of worship

"Karnataka govt has decided to open temples from June 1. Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We'll make necessary arrangements till May 31," said Kota Srinivas Poojari, State Minister for Muzrai department.

The Minister said online Seva booking will start from May 27 in 52 temples.

"But no permission for fairs, religious conference," the minister added.

There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department.

Poojari on May 23 had said that poojas conducted at temples across the state would soon go online for devotees as temples cannot be opened till lockdown ends.

Well, it is imperative to note that on Tuesday total of 101 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Karnataka. And while the state is still reporting a surge in the cases, the decision to open places of worship might not be helpful.

Twitter went on to pan CM Yediyurappa for his decision and said that "At least our priorities are straight."

A Twitter user said, "Unbelievable! What is the vaccine that the state has found?"

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the Karnataka government's bizarre decision;