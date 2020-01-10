At least 25 feared to be burnt to death after private bus collides with truck

Over 25 commuters suspected to have burnt alive following a head on collision between a private bus and a truck and a subsequent fire in Kannauj district.

The private bus packed with passengers allegedly didn't have firefighting equipment.

Its emergency windows didn't open which made matter worse. Only a few youngsters saved their life by jumping from the bus.

Fire engines reached almost an hour late and efforts to douse the fire was on till the time of going to press, sources say.

“Over 21 passengers are being treated in a nearby hospital number of death unclear,” says DGP OP Singh.

A district administration official said,”There is no clarity about number of passengers on board and the death as the bus was going from Farrukhabad to Jaipur and several passengers boarded and got down on the way before it reached the fateful spot.”