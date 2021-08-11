At least 10 dead, several feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur - Story so far

In yet another grim reminder of the fragility of the ecology of the Himalayan states, at least 10 were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

Between 30 and 40 persons are missing. The exact number, however, is unknown as traffic on the stretch is relatively high.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandy said around 300 jawans had been rushed to the spot for rescue efforts, including teams from the Army, NDRF and CISF. Shooting stones in the area was making relief work dangerous.

Efforts were being made to rescue trapped passengers from a state bus, a truck and a few cars from the debris till late in the evening.

The landslide occurred in Chaura village under Nugul Sari on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway around noon. The bus was carrying over 25 passengers. Many are still trapped under the debris.

Among the injured is Mahinder Pal, the driver of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, which was trapped under the debris.

Sate Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least 13 persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation and shifted to hospital.

The injured have been shifted to Bhawanagar community health centre.

A government official feared around 30 to 40 persons were still trapped under the debris. A helicopter has been requisitioned to assist in the rescue efforts.

Fifteen ambulances and many earth removers have been pressed into service to clear the debris. Rescue operations will continue throughout the night and even tomorrow.

So far, 218 people have died and 12 missing in the monsoon season in the state this year.

Last month, nine tourists were killed after huge boulders fell on their cars in another part of Kinnaur.

A video circulated online also boulders tumbling downhill, hitting a tourist vehicle and smashing a bridge.

Ecologists have warned that mega hydropower, which Himachal Pradesh is working to tap as a significant source of green power that substitutes energy from fossil fuels, could alter several aspects of ecology, rendering it vulnerable to the effects of extreme events such as cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and earthquakes.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:53 PM IST