At 26,727 new COVID-19 cases, India sees a slight spike on Friday morning

At 26,727 new COVID-19 cases, India saw a slight spike in cases on Friday morning compared to 23,529 fresh cases reported on Thursday even as the active tally continues to fall, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. As per the ministry,15,914 cases and 122 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday.

India's active caseload stands at 2,75,224; the lowest in 196 days. The active cases in the country account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.82%, the lowest since March 2020.

With 28,246 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has gone up to 3,30,43,144. India's recovery rate stands at 97.86%, the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.70%, less than 3% for the last 98 days. Presently, the daily positivity rate is 1.76%, less than 3 per cent for the last 32 days.

As many as 15,20,899 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 57,04,77,338.

The country has administered 89,02,08,007 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 64,40,451 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:39 AM IST