At 23,529, India sees slight spike in daily COVID-19 cases as active tally drops to lowest in 195 days

India saw a slight spike in COVID-19 cases after two days on Thursday morning even as the active tally continues to fall. The country reported 23,529 fresh cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry also indicates that , 28,718 people recovered during this time. With this, the active case tally has now dropped to 2.77 lakh - the lowest in 195 days.



Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:40 AM IST