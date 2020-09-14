Assistant Sub Inspector is held for escorting Rs one crore worth drugs

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday night arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector and four others who were escorting party drugs worth Rs one crore into Mumbai.

According to sources, the crime branch had a specific tip-off about huge drug consignments entering the city. A vehicle coming from Mumbai was intercepted at the CTM square and the ensuing search yielded 995 gm of MDMA or recreational party drugs. The consignment’s value is pegged at Rs 99.50 lakh.

Four of the five arrested belong to the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad. One of them, Shejad Tejabwala, has contested elections on a regional party’s symbol in the past; in fact, on his Facebook page, he has posted his photo that of former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela. His lone post says stop killing Rohingya Muslims.

The police officers said they have evidence to prove that the ASI was escorting the drugs; he was sitting in the front seat in uniform while driving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, so that he could influence the police at checkpoints.

This is the biggest seizure in recent times by the crime branch. In July, it had arrested three persons with Rs 35 lakh worth MDMA drugs. In August, Rs 25 lakh worth of MDMA drugs were seized from Siddhpur town in Patan district.