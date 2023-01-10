Assembly Speakers from all states to discuss measures to make Houses more productive

Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi meeting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla ahead of the AIPOC conference. | CP Joshi's Twitter

Jaipur: The Speakers of all the state assemblies would gather in Jaipur on Wednesday for the two-day 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) to be held at the Rajasthan Assembly.

LS Speaker Birla to chair conference

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will chair the conference while Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, will inaugurate it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Speaker of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Dr C P Joshi will grace the inaugural session.

Various issues, including India's G-20 presidency, to be discussed

The 83rd AIPOC will discuss the issues of the leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy; the need to make Parliament and Legislatures more effective, accountable and productive, integration of State Legislatures with Digital Parliament; and the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The valedictory session of the AIPOC will be held on January 12. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will deliver the valedictory address.

History of AIPOC

Notably, the AIPOC began in 1921 and is the apex body of the Legislatures in India. Through the years, this conference has proven to be an effective platform for sharing new experiences, ideas and thoughts for strengthening the democratic process.