Assembly polls in five states: EC allows campaign padayatras with limited number of people

The Election Commission on Saturday has further relaxed the provisions of campaigning for the upcoming five-state Assembly Elections 2022.

In its latest notice, it has allowed pad yatras with a limited number of persons allowed.

Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all Covid-appropriate behaviour and SDMA guidelines reads the official statement.

"Political parties/candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less. Pad Yatra with a limited number of persons as per limitations of SDMA allowed," the official statement further read.

Meanwhile, India reported 50,407 new Covid-19 cases, 1,36,962 recoveries and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest official data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily Covid cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six days.

