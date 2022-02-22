Assembly polls: Election Commission relaxes 50% cap on meetings, rallies, roadshows

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it has relaxed 50% cap on meetings, rallies and roadshows of political parties and candidates.

The Commission said it has allowed roadshows subject to SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) regulations and with prior permission of district authorities.

The campaigning is currently going on for the two-phase Manipur Assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This comes as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved significantly.

Active COVID-19 cases in India settle below two lakh after 49 days

India added 13,405 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

The active cases declined to 1,81,075 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 175.83 crore.

Uttar Pradesh polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase tomorrow

59 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls tomorrow. Voting will be held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas, from 7 am till 6 pm, across the nine districts of Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao.

Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorised as "sensitive" and 590 localities marked as "vulnerable", according to the police. Also, as many as 800 companies of paramilitary forces and over 60,000 policemen will provide security across the 59 assembly seats.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:18 PM IST