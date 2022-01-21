Assembly Polls 2022: Union Health Secretary, Health Secretaries of poll-bound states' meeting with Election Commission to be held tomorrow

Ahead of the assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, Union Health Secretary and Health Secretaries of poll-bound states' shall hold meeting with Election Commission tomorrow.

The meeting comes days after the commission extended ban on public rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states by a week, till January 22. The poll panel, however, also granted some relaxations to political parties in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held across seven phases from February 10 till March 7.

According to news agency ANI, the meeting will be held tomorrow around 12:30 pm.

On January 8, the election commission while announcing the schedule for assembly polls in the five states, the ECI also laid out a host of restrictions due to a rise in the country's daily Covid-19 infections, as well as in individual states. These included ban on public rallies, roadshows, padayatra (foot march), or procession of any kind, till January 15.

However the ban was extended last week where the commission said, “ECI extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022. ECI grants relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority),” the Election Commission informed on its official Twitter handle.

“ECI directs political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of COVID. ECI directs State/ District Administration to ensure compliance of all instructions related to MCC and COVID,” it further shared.

Notably, last year, the ECI came under fire for holding assembly elections in four states and the Union territory of Puducherry in the middle of devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:22 PM IST