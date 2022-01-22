Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission's ban on poll rallies, road shows to continue

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in India, the ban on election rallies and road shows imposed by the Election Commission is likely to continue till next week, according to India Today report.

A total of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab are going for assembly elections.

Earlier this month, the EC had banned all physical rallies, roadshows, and padyatras owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country.

In a stern message, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the poll body will take action against officials who fail to act against violations. The Chief Secretary or District Magistrate will be personally responsible for ensuring that all Covid-related protocols are followed, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said.

The commission today held a series of virtual meets to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue. Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the commission extended the ban until January 22.

It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

The poll panel is holding the virtual meets to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision, official sources said.

