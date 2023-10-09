Assembly Elections 2023: Survey Predicts Congress Victory In MP, Telangana & Chhattisgarh; BJP To Sweep Rajasthan

The Election Commission has announced the timetable for state assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. These elections, set to take place from November 7 to 30, with vote counting scheduled for December 3, are being seen as a crucial preliminary showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per opinion polls released by the ABP News- CVoter, the Congress party is predicted to bag 3 states out of 5, while the BJP is predicted to outperform it in Rajasthan. Check the details of the survey below:

Mizoram:

As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, it is anticipated that Mizoram will experience a hung assembly with no single party managing to secure an absolute majority. In the 40 seat assembly, the ruling MNF is poised to emerge as single largest party, with the Congress being a runner up, as per the survey.

Projected Seats:

MNF: 13-17

INC: 10-14

ZPM: 9-13

Others: 1-3

Read Also All Eyes On 29 Key Assembly Constituencies In Madhya Pradesh

Telangana:

Based on the opinion poll, there is a fierce competition in Telangana between the incumbent BRS party and the Congress. In the 119 seat assembly, the BRS is estimated to attain between 43 to 55 seats, while the Congress is anticipated to secure 48 to 60 seats. Despite the active involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the BJP's campaign, the party is projected to win only 5 to 11 seats.

As per the ABP-CVoter poll, the Congress is set to garner approximately 39% of the vote share, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.5%. In contrast, the ruling BRS is expected to secure 37% of the vote share, marking a decline of 9.4%. Additionally, the BJP is projected to capture 16% of the votes, indicating an increase of 9.3% in its vote share.

Projected Seats:

INC: 48-60

BJP: 5-11

BRS: 43-55

Others: 5-11

Chhattisgarh:

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll foresees a closely contested Chhattisgarh assembly election, with the ruling Congress holding a slim 1% lead over its rival, the BJP. According to the survey, the Congress is projected to secure 45% of the votes, while the BJP is expected to receive 44%. In the 90-seat assembly, there appears to be a fierce competition between the Congress and the BJP to reach the crucial majority threshold of 46 seats, as indicated by the survey.

Projected Seats:

INC: 45-51

BJP: 39-45

Others: 0-2

Madhya Pradesh:

According to the ABP-CVoter survey, the Congress party holds a slight advantage in forming the next government, potentially unseating the incumbent BJP. However, it's noteworthy that the predicted margin of victory for the INC in Madhya Pradesh is quite narrow. What's remarkable about the survey in Madhya Pradesh is that it anticipates both the Congress and BJP securing an equal share of the vote, at 45% each.

In the 230-seat assembly, the Congress party is projected to win between 113 and 125 seats, effectively crossing the halfway mark of 116 needed for a majority, as indicated by the survey. On the other hand, the BJP falls just short of the desired number by a few seats, with the survey predicting it to secure between 104 and 116 seats.

Projected Seats:

INC: 113-125

BJP: 104-116

Others: 0-4

Rajasthan:

The ABP-CVoter survey has predicted a massive sweep for the BJP in upcoming assembly polls, with the saffron party winning 127-137 seats out of the 200 assembly seats. The incumbent Congress is predicted to fare dismal performance, by winning 59-69 seats.

The BJP is expected to secure approximately 46% of the votes, showing a significant increase from the 38% it garnered in the 2018 election. In contrast, the Congress is projected to get 42% votes.

Projected Seats:

INC: 59-69

BJP: 127-137

Others: 2-6

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)