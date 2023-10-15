Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces 1st List Of 30 Candidates In Chhattisgarh Ahead Of Polls; All Cabinet Ministers Issued Tickets

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel |

Much-awaited list of the Congress party has been announced. The party has finally released its first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections, which will be conducted in two phases in the state on November 7 and 17. This time, the Congress party has released its first list of the candidates on the occasion of the first day of the Sharadiya Navratri, on Sunday. With the announcement of the list all the activities related to the poll battle intensified.

The Congress party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan legislative assembly constituency, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo from Ambikapur legislative assembly constituency, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant from Sakti and State Congress President Deepak Baij from Chitrakote legislative assembly constituency.

The Congress party has declared the names of the party candidates 19 seats out of 20 seats for the first phase assembly elections, which will be held on November 7.

5 New Candidates Introduced This Time

The Congress party has given chance to five new candidates in the assembly elections in the first list. In the first list, the Congress party has cut the tickets of seven sitting MLAs for the assembly elections-2023. The name of the Congress candidate for Jagdalpur assembly seat has not been announced where the election will be held in the first phase.

Cabinet Minister and Ahirwara MLA Guru Rudra Kumar has been given ticket from Nawagarh assembly seat (reserve for SC) by replacing sitting MLA Guru Dayal Singh.

Details On Ticket Allotment

Neelkanth Chandravanshi has got a chance in place of sitting MLA Mamta Chandrakar from Pandariya seat. Cabinet Minister Mohammad Akbar has been repeated from Kawardha seat. Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Daleshwar Sahu from Dongargaon, Inder Shah Mandvi from Mohla-Manpur (ST), Savitri Mandvi from Bhanupratappur (ST), Deputy Assembly Speaker Sant Ram Netam from Keshkal (ST), former State Congress President and Cabinet Minister Mohan Markam from Kondagaon (ST), Chandan Kashyap from Narayanpur (ST), Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar (ST), Vikram Mandvi from Bijapur (ST) and Kawasi Lakhma from Konta seat (ST) have been repeated for the assembly poll-2023.

Harshita Baghel has been given the ticket from Dongargarh instead of sitting MLA Bhuneshwar Baghel. Chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, who is very close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has got a chance from Rajnandgaon seat. Khujji MLA Chhanni Sahu's ticket has been cut andBhola Ram Sahu has been made the candidate from Khujji seaat. Sitting MLA Anup Nag's ticket from Antgarh (ST) has been cut and given to Roop Singh. Shankar Dhurva has been made the candidate in place of sitting MLA Shishupal Sori from Kanker seat (ST). MP Deepak Baij has got the ticket from Chitrakote seat (ST) in place of sitting MLA Rajman Benjamin.

Apart from this, Cabinet Minister TS Singhdeo has been repeated from Ambikapur seat. Cabinet Minister Amarjeet Bhagat from Sitapur (ST), Minister Umesh Patel from Kharsia, Minister Jaisingh Aggarwal from Korba, Charandas Mahant from Sakti, Cabinet Minister Dr Shivkumar Dahria from Arang (SC), Cabinet Minister Anil Bhendiya from Daundi Lohara (ST), Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu from Durg Rural and Cabinet Minister Ravindra Choubey from Saja seat have been repeated.

The Congress party has given tickets to all the cabinet ministers in the assembly polls in 2023. It may be mentioned that the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 85 candidates out of 90 seats so far.

