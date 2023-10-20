 Assembly Elections 2023: Chhath Puja May Lead To Change In Date Of 2nd Phase Of Chhattisgarh Polls
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Chhat Puja | Photo credits: Wikipedia

Raipur: Northern state's most popular Chhath Puja is now celebrated in Chhattisgarh on a large scale. As the date of Chhath puja and voting of the second phase coincidently clashed, the political party leaders raised demands with the election commission to change the date of election of the second phase in the state.

Common people and political parties sent a request letter to the election commission to reschedule the date of the second phase of the election in the state. There is apprehension that a large number of the population may abstain from the election on every date.

Former CM requests EC to review and reconsider new date

Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh requested the election commission to review and reconsider the new date to have a second phase of polling in the state.

Joint election Officer Rupesh Verma informed the media that they have received several applications for review and to reconsider new dates for the elections.

However, he clarified that a new date for the second phase of election will be decided by the election commission

