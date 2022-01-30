Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission to hold review meeting on ban on physical rallies, roadshows tomorrow

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a virtual review meeting to assess the situation on Monday when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly Elections comes to an end.

On January 22, the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 amid rising COVID cases.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 am tomorrow.

Confirming the news, an ECI official told ANI that the Election Commission will decide according to the present situation and the COVID cases in the respective states.

"Bench will take every suggestion before taking any decision," the official added.

The Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states are likely to be present in the virtual meeting.

As per the order issued by the ECI, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession were allowed till January 31.

Assembly Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:10 PM IST