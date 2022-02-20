Assembly Elections 2022: ECI decides to restore maximum limit on number of star campaigners; 40 leaders to be allowed for national, state parties

With decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on Sunday decided to restore the maximum limit on number of star campaigners with immediate effect- 40 for national/state parties while 20 for other than recognized parties.

List of additional star campaigners can be submitted to ECI latest by 5pm on February 23, EC added in its order.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:55 PM IST