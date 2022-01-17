Assembly elections 2022: EC to discuss Punjab parties' demand to postpone assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Election Commission is meeting on Monday to discuss demands by various political parties to defer the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, reported news agency ANI.

"ECI to discuss request of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi, BJP and Punjab Lok Congress for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for February 14 as many people from SC community from State likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16," sources told ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti.

Similar requests have been made by other parties, including the BJP and BSP to postpone the single-phase poll.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress also supported the demand for postponing the election by a week.

Lakhs of devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day and parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this. The Jayanti is on February 16.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 14. Results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:01 AM IST