Assembly Elections 2021: No photos of PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in 5 poll-bound states and UT

Now, the certificates issued for taking COVID-19 vaccine in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will no longer have PM Modi's photo on it.

The decision has been taken by the Health Ministry after Election Commission's order as Trinamool Congress pointed that it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The EC has earlier last month announced the poll schedule for these Assemblies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on Friday asked the Union Health Ministry to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from COVID-19 vaccination certificates distributed in poll-bound states in order to maintain the sanctity of the Model Code of Conduct.