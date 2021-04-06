India

Updated on
LIVE

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Sector officer suspended after EVM and VVPAT found at residence of TMC leader in Bengal

By FPJ Web Desk

A total of 475 seats spread across Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry are voting today in the third phase of assembly elections.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Sector officer suspended after EVM and VVPAT found at residence of TMC leader in Bengal

West Bengal Polls: Sector officer suspended after a reserved EVM and VVPAT found at residence of TMC leader

#Kerala Elections: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote

I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes, says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin

Puducherry Elections: NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casts his vote at Govt Boys Middle School in Thilaspet

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency

BJP Puducherry President and candidate from Lawspet constituency, V.Saminathan casts his vote

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote

NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy visited Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple and offered prayers today

West Bengal: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar casts his vote

Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School

P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur

'BJP will have an impressive show this time': 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan

Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Polls

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

Voting begins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in