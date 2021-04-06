Assembly Elections 2021: 34.71% voter turnout in Bengal, 33.18% in Assam till 12 pm

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

For West Bengal, the day marks the third in an eight-phase election, in Assam it is the third and final phase of voting. The remaining states/UT -Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are witnessing a single-phase polling. Counting for all the polls will be held on May 2.

According to the latest update by the Election Commission of India, Puducherry recorded a 35.71 per cent voter turnout till 12 pm. West Bengal recorded a 34.71 per cent voter turnout in the third phase of the Assembly election in that state. In Tamil Nadu, 22.92 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 12 pm. A 33.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam till 12 pm. In Kerala, the number is 31.62 per cent.