Assembly election results 2022: Congress stages protest in Delhi as party trailing in all 5 states

Amid the counting of the votes in five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest alleging "tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" outside the party office in Delhi as the party is trailing in all five poll-bound states as per the latest official trends by the Election Commission.

Congress leader Satej Patil said the party was expected to form government in Punjab.

"We expected the Congress to form government in Punjab, but we didn't get required numbers. We have to introspect about it. In Goa, Congress is leading on 16-17 seats, it'll be the single largest party and we'll seek support in case numbers aren't enough," Satej Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to early trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in Punjab with the majority whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all the other states including Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:17 PM IST