Assembly Election Results 2022: Can already see BJP emerging as 'force to reckon with' in Punjab, says PM Narendra Modi

Even though BJP clinched a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand assembly elections, the saffron party couldnt make its mark in Punjab. However for Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees BJP emerging in Punjab.

Addressing from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "I can already see BJP emerging as 'A force to reckon' with', in Punjab."

"Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work in Punjab despite difficult circumstances," the prime minister added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins.

According to Election Commission data at 7.26 pm, AAP has won 91 seats and is leading on one more seat in the 117-member assembly. Congress bagged won 18 seats and is leading on three more. The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered.

However PM Modi said that experts will say today's election verdict has decided the outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

#WATCH | I can already see BJP emerging as 'A force to reckon' with', in Punjab...Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work in Punjab despite difficult circumstances....: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/LHgEbI14Si — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

"When we formed government in 2019 (at Centre), 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory (in Uttar Pradesh)... I believe the same 'experts' will say that the 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections," PM Modi said while addressing party workers from the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, PM Modi said that it is because of the strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance.

PM Modi said that all exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given the BJP the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time." "We have also made history in Uttarakhand. For the first time, a party has come to power consecutive times," he said.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:05 PM IST