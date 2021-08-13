Assault on Muslim man in Kanpur: National Minority commission issues notice to police commissioner

Lucknow: The bizarre incident of Kanpur where a Muslim man was dragged from his house, paraded on roads and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has sent shock waves across the country. Taking a suo moto action in this case, the National Minority Commission (NMC) has sent notice to the police commissioner of Kanpur saying the incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslim community.

The commission in its notice has sought certain information from the police commissioner regarding the case and the action taken so far. The NCM director A Dhanlakshi has given a week time to the Kanpur police to provide this information. In the notice, the commission has asked that what action have been taken against the accused who assaulted the person and number of arrests made so far. It has also asked that how many persons have been booked in this case and under which sections of IPC.

The commission has also asked about action taken against the policemen in whose presence the Muslim man was beaten. It has said that due to the incident the rights of the child of the victim have been violated hence what action has been taken in this regard. It may be mentioned that several dozen activists of Bajrang Dal had dragged a Muslim man from his house and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', saying that he was involved in forced conversion of a girl. The incident had occurred in Barra locality of Kanpur in the presence of police. A video of the incident went viral, in which the daughter of the victim was seen clinging and begging to leave her father in front of the policemen.

The commission has asked whether the mental and physical condition of the child has been evaluated after the incident and if so, the report should be sent to it. It has also asked if the police have recorded the statement of the child.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested three persons on Thursday late evening in this case who had assaulted the Muslim man. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) also visited the residence of the child to console and counsel. However, the activists of Bajrang Dal refused to give in and gheroed the police station at Barra, Kanpur demanding the release of arrested youths.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:52 PM IST