'Assault on Indian democracy': Oppn leaders come out in support of Mamata Banerjee after injuries in Nandigram

Differing accounts exist about how Mamata sustained her injuries. While the TMC supremo dubbed it an "attack" and said that four or five people had purposefully banged the door of her car on her left leg, others vociferously contend that the injury was being "faked" or that nobody had attacked the politician. The BJP has posted several video interview clips to allege that nobody had attacked the Chief Minister, even as CPI(M) leader Md Salim tweeted that it was "so obvious" that this was "staged drama".

But while some of Mamata's political rivals raise doubt, a slew of Opposition leaders have come out vocally in her support. Interestingly, while Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media that this was "planned nautanki and "siyasi pakhand" to gain sympathy, his fellow party leaders took a far stronger stance.

"The news is distressing that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ji was pushed to her car by some miscreants and she has been injured. I wish her a speedy recovery. Those behind this must be caught and punished," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Strongly condemn the attack on Mamata Banerjee. Violence has no place in politics. Wish her a speedy recovery," tweeted Manish Tewari.