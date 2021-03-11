'Assault on Indian democracy': Oppn leaders come out in support of Mamata Banerjee after injuries in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured on Wednesday while campaigning in Nandigram. Hours after filing her nomination from the area, her visit was cut short and she was rushed back to Kolkata and admitted to the hospital.
As reported earlier by The Free Press Journal's Aritra Singha, the MRI report reveals that the CM has sustained soft tissue injury and injury on ligament as well as a fracture. A photo shared by her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee shows her lying on a hospital bed with her left leg in a cast.
"BJP Bengal, Brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2nd. Get READY!!!" he tweeted alongside the picture. May 2nd incidentally is the day the votes will be counted.
Differing accounts exist about how Mamata sustained her injuries. While the TMC supremo dubbed it an "attack" and said that four or five people had purposefully banged the door of her car on her left leg, others vociferously contend that the injury was being "faked" or that nobody had attacked the politician. The BJP has posted several video interview clips to allege that nobody had attacked the Chief Minister, even as CPI(M) leader Md Salim tweeted that it was "so obvious" that this was "staged drama".
But while some of Mamata's political rivals raise doubt, a slew of Opposition leaders have come out vocally in her support. Interestingly, while Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media that this was "planned nautanki and "siyasi pakhand" to gain sympathy, his fellow party leaders took a far stronger stance.
"The news is distressing that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ji was pushed to her car by some miscreants and she has been injured. I wish her a speedy recovery. Those behind this must be caught and punished," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
"Strongly condemn the attack on Mamata Banerjee. Violence has no place in politics. Wish her a speedy recovery," tweeted Manish Tewari.
Leaders of several political parties have since come out in her support and condemned the incident.
"I strongly condemn the attack on Mamta Didi. Those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished. I pray for her speedy recovery," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"The shameful attack on @MamataOfficial is an assault on Indian democracy The perpetrators of such a crime should be brought to justice immediately. @ECISVEEP &the Police dept should take stringent action to avoid such instances in the future. I wish Mamata ji a speedy recovery!" wrote MK Stalin.
Bihar leader of Opposition and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter wishing her a speedy recovery.
"I unequivocally condemn the cowardly and despicable attack on @MamataOfficial ji by goons. PS - WB police is now controlled by EC which is directed by BJP. Nation knows tht ppl who hv no belief in democracy can stoop to any level to vent their frustration of fighting a lost battle (sic)," he tweeted.