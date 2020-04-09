Assault on doctors continue, as Madhya Pradesh cops assault 2 healthcare workers from AIIMS Bhopal

In another case of assault of doctors, the Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS Bhopal has written a letter to the Director of the institute regarding "abusive behaviour and physical assault by policemen on resident on-duty doctors".
According to the complaint, two of the doctors were returning home after their shift when they were accosted by the cops who allegedly assaulted them with sticks. Even when they showed their identity card, the police did not pay heed and continued assaulting them, the doctors have alleged.
This isn’t the first attack on doctors treating COVID-19 patients.
Last evening, Barkha Dutt also reported on two doctors of RDA Safdarjung Hospital.
Earlier in the week, A Twitter user, named Pooja Sinha, posted a video in which a man wearing pink T-shirt can be seen verbally abusing a doctor. While tweeting the video, the Twitter user wrote, "The man in the video is harassing a lady doctor. Her only fault is that she's a doctor and performing her duty in the midst of corona crisis. Video is from Adajan (Surat)."
Of course, there have been more attacks on doctors during the pandemic in New Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur and other parts of the country during this crisis.
