Assault on doctors continue, as Madhya Pradesh cops assault 2 healthcare workers from AIIMS Bhopal

In another case of assault of doctors, the Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS Bhopal has written a letter to the Director of the institute regarding "abusive behaviour and physical assault by policemen on resident on-duty doctors".

According to the complaint, two of the doctors were returning home after their shift when they were accosted by the cops who allegedly assaulted them with sticks. Even when they showed their identity card, the police did not pay heed and continued assaulting them, the doctors have alleged.