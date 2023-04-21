Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment, claims no help from Rahul Gandhi; watch video |

Angkita Dutta, the chief of the Youth Congress’s Assam unit, has accused the organization’s national president, Srinivas BV, of sexual harassment and filed a police complaint against him. Dutta alleged that Srinivas BV mentally harassed her for six months, making sexist comments and threatening her if she complained to higher-ups in the party. She also accused him of physically harassing her and using abusive language during the Congress’ plenary session in Chhattisgarh in March.

Repeated Complaints Ignored

Despite repeated complaints, the Congress party took no action against Srinivas BV, according to Dutta’s complaint. She has asked the police to register a case, and they are currently looking into the allegations. The Congress’s Assam unit has issued a show cause notice to Dutta, asking her to explain her conduct despite assurances from party leadership that her grievances would be addressed.

Timing of Accusations

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia suggested that the timing of the allegations could be related to the upcoming assembly polls in Srinivas BV’s home state of Karnataka. He added that the police complaint may have been lodged at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s behest. However, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, refused to comment on the matter, stating that it was an internal matter of the Congress party. He did say that an investigation would be held if Dutta filed a police complaint.

ED and CBI Questioning

It is worth noting that Angkita Dutta was questioned last year by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation over her alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam. Her father, Anjan Dutta, was a minister in Assam when Congress ruled the state.