e-Paper Get App

Assam: Woman dies after in-laws allegedly force her to consume acid

The incident took place in the Bhairabnagar area under the Ratabari assembly constituency in the Karimganj district.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
The woman allegedly died after being forced to consume acid by her husband and in-laws. | Representative

In a shocking incident, a woman died after being allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Bhairabnagar area under the Ratabari assembly constituency in the Karimganj district.

The woman allegedly died after being forced to consume acid by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Sumna Begum. Following the incident, the accused husband, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, was arrested by the police.

Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karimganj district told ANI that as per a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, she was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws for the last few days.

"The woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We have arrested her husband and registered a case," Baruah said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAssam: Woman dies after in-laws allegedly force her to consume acid

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city