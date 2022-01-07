Assam govt imposes 10 pm- 6 am night curfew from Jan 8; restaurants, malls to be fined Rs 25,000 for allowing unvaccinated persons

Assam government has announced that the state will go under night curfew starting tomorrow following the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the scare of new Omicron variant which is spreading twice as quick.

Focusing on vaccinating the people of the state, the government requested the people to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus and advised all restaurants and malls to ban entries of the people who have not yet been vaccinated.

In a warning message, the state government also said that the restaurants and malls will be fined an amount of Rs 25,000 for each person's entry who have not yet been vaccinated.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesady said that the night curfew timings changed to 10pm to 6am, starting from 6am on Jan 8. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes.

Restaurants are to be allowed to operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed, the CM said.

He added that all schools up to Class 8 in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class 5 in all other districts will remain closed from Jan 8. No physical classes are allowed till 30th January.

Providing information of the prepradeness of in the hospitals, the CM said, "As far as the number of hospital beds is concerned, Assam is in a good condition. We have over 8700 beds with 2633 oxygen beds, and 1000 ICU beds for COVID patients. By the time COVID peaks, we will have 25,000 hospital beds."

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:23 PM IST