Assam to Gujarat: 9 states face flood crisis

NEW DELHI: As India battles the flood havoc, the Disaster Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs quoted Central Water Commission data to suggest how not just Assam, but Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Maharashtra are staring at a serious flood situation.

While Assam continues to be ravaged with 5,133 villages in 30 districts affected and 110 lives lost, the situation in other states is also worrying the Centre. In Assam, 1,45,648 people are in relief camps right now. The United Nation has also offered to help the state.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, five people have died in floods in Western Garo Hills and 1.5 lakh people have been affected. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday and offered support.

Floods have hit 2,64,000 people in 147 villages in Bihar. Kerala, which was wrecked by devastating floods in 2018, has seen inundation in 56 villages in 13 districts.

Even in Gujarat, 4 districts have been hit, while 81 people have lost their lives and 55 injured in rain-related incidents. In Madhya Pradesh, 27 districts have faced the fury of floods and reported the deaths of 43 people. Six districts across Uttar Pradesh are under threat due to rivers in spate. A total of 182 houses were damaged in the state.

In West Bengal, 23 districts and 1,72,016 people have been hit nthis monsoon season, killing 142. States like Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have also borne the brunt.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river in Nepal has led to the discharge of excess water from the Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran, flooding parts of north Bihar.