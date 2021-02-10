Assam to discontinue mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival for travellers from March 1

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the Assam government has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at railway stations, land routes amd airports from March 1, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The state government had last year made it mandatory for all travellers arriving the state to get RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. However, some categories were later exempted from mandatory testing and quarantine rules.

Children below 10 years of age who don't exhibit any coronavirus symptom, foreign dignitaries and diplomats of all embassies and diplomatic missions, officials of multilateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Development Bank, besides those from investigating, intelligence and security agencies and Income Tax Department on official visits to Assam were exempted from the mandatory testing in October.