 Assam STF Seizes 637 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹6 Crore In Kamrup's Amingaon; 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam STF Seizes 637 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹6 Crore In Kamrup's Amingaon; 2 Held

Assam STF Seizes 637 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹6 Crore In Kamrup's Amingaon; 2 Held

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) of Assam Police, told ANI, "The Assam STF received intelligence indicating that narcotics would be transported in a truck from Kangpokpi (Manipur) to the Lower Assam districts."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kamrup (Assam): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 637 grams of heroin worth Rs six crore from a vehicle in the Amingaon area of Assam's Kamrup district late on Saturday night. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

Statement Of IGP (STF) Of Assam Police

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) of Assam Police, told ANI, "The Assam STF received intelligence indicating that narcotics would be transported in a truck from Kangpokpi (Manipur) to the Lower Assam districts."

Read Also
Assam: Police Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs Worth ₹48 Crore In 2 Separate Operations In Sivasagar...
article-image

"The consignment was meant to be delivered to 31-year-old Murtaza Ahmed alias Bhulu of Latasil, Guwahati, who was to distribute it to areas including Baihata and Rangia. Based on this information, Bhulu was intercepted at Amingaon in a Tata Nexon, where 49 soap boxes/packets of heroin were found and seized. The recovered material weighed 637 grams, excluding packaging. The market value of the seized heroin is estimated at around Rs six crore," Mahanta said.

FPJ Shorts
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw

The senior police official further added, "Subsequently, the 27-year-old truck driver, identified as Prasant Toppo from the Karbi Anglong district, who had transported the narcotics from Manipur, was apprehended from a parking lot in Changsari."

Read Also
Assam police seize 450 gms of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore, 1 person nabbed
article-image

"Both the Tata Nexon and the truck, along with the narcotics, have been seized. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated," the IGP (STF) stated.

Further investigations are ongoing, and more details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar