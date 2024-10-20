Assam STF Seizes 637 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹6 Crore In Kamrup's Amingaon; 2 Held

Representative Image

Kamrup (Assam): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 637 grams of heroin worth Rs six crore from a vehicle in the Amingaon area of Assam's Kamrup district late on Saturday night. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

Statement Of IGP (STF) Of Assam Police

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) of Assam Police, told ANI, "The Assam STF received intelligence indicating that narcotics would be transported in a truck from Kangpokpi (Manipur) to the Lower Assam districts."

"The consignment was meant to be delivered to 31-year-old Murtaza Ahmed alias Bhulu of Latasil, Guwahati, who was to distribute it to areas including Baihata and Rangia. Based on this information, Bhulu was intercepted at Amingaon in a Tata Nexon, where 49 soap boxes/packets of heroin were found and seized. The recovered material weighed 637 grams, excluding packaging. The market value of the seized heroin is estimated at around Rs six crore," Mahanta said.

The senior police official further added, "Subsequently, the 27-year-old truck driver, identified as Prasant Toppo from the Karbi Anglong district, who had transported the narcotics from Manipur, was apprehended from a parking lot in Changsari."

"Both the Tata Nexon and the truck, along with the narcotics, have been seized. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated," the IGP (STF) stated.

Further investigations are ongoing, and more details are awaited.