Assam: State government orders to promote students of Class 1-9 to next higher classes

The Assam Government has ordered the schools in the state to promote student of Class 1st to Class 9th to next higher classes. The next academic session for the students will be commencing on April 1.

In March 2020, a nationwide lockdown was imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the educational institutions in the entire country were shut down.

The sudden lockdown had lead to the academic loss of many students, although online teaching system had resumed later but it did not go well in the beginning due to lack of technicalities.

Meanwhile, Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,585 as 15 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,093 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported on the day, it said.