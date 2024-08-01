Assam Shocker: Class 10 Student Found Dead In Tinsukia School Hostel, Locals Block Road Demanding Principal’s Arrest | Representational Image

Guwahati, Aug 1: A class 10 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the hostel of a school campus in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Gamrin Mukut, a resident of Lekhapani.

Shambhabhi Mishra, SDPO in Margherita told IANS, "The body was found in a hanging position with hands and legs tied by ropes. The incident happened in the corridor of the hostel on Wednesday night. The students found the hanged body in the morning.”

St Paul School is private and has residential facilities for the students, Mishra said. Meanwhile, locals blocked the highway demanding an immediate arrest of the principal of the school.

"Due to agitation and road blockade, we are not able to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. After pacifying the mob, the investigation will be intensified," the police officer added.

The family of the deceased claimed foul play in the whole incident and demanded an extensive inquiry. The body of the student was sent for an autopsy report.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.