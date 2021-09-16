Assam schools to reopen for Class 10 students from September 20, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

High schools, high madrasas, residential schools and day boarding schools for Class 10 students in Assam will be reopened from September 20, ANI quoted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma saying.

He further stated that school employees and workers are required to be fully vaccinated

The announcement for reopening of schools for Class 10 students comes after Assam reported 444 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the total cases of this virus crossed 5.96 lakh in the state with 4,049 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,85,435 cases being recovered in total with 433 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent.

However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,775 including the new deaths.

Earlier, the Assam government informed that it administered two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state till September 11.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:34 PM IST