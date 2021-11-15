Assam rifles recover 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Manipur; see pics

The Indian Army in a joint operation with Manipur Police on Nov 13th recovered war-like stores of 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district.

The rounds were taken by the Assam Rifles and were restored with safety.

"Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, on November 13, in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered war-like stores to include 20 rounds of M-79 Grenade Launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching District, Manipur," tweeted Indian Army.

