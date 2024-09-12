Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface

Dibrugarh (Assam): In a joint search operation, Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Assam Director General Of Police GP Singh On The Seizure

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that by recovering the grenades, the security forces had foiled a plan of violence in Upper Assam.

"Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh," Singh posted on X.

About The Seizure

The police said that based on reliable information, a police team led by Additional SP (HQ) and 171st Battalion of the CRPF personnel launched a joint search operation on Thursday at around 2:00 AM near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati under the jurisdiction of Moran Police Station.

The search operation resulted in the recovery of two green colour bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large Pipal tree.

"The grenades were seized in the presence of the available witnesses. Other necessary legal formalities are being taken accordingly," the police added.