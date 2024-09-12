 Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface

Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface

The police said that based on reliable information, a police team led by Additional SP (HQ) and 171st Battalion of the CRPF personnel launched a joint search operation on Thursday at around 2:00 AM near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati under the jurisdiction of Moran Police Station.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image

Dibrugarh (Assam): In a joint search operation, Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Assam Director General Of Police GP Singh On The Seizure

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that by recovering the grenades, the security forces had foiled a plan of violence in Upper Assam.

"Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh," Singh posted on X.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As 'Alarmingly Unlikely'
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As 'Alarmingly Unlikely'
Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 9% In 5 Days; Stocks Continue To Trade In Red
Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 9% In 5 Days; Stocks Continue To Trade In Red
'Don't Dare Have Eye Contact With Seniors': Viral Post Claims Indian College Students Enforce Toxic Rules On Juniors, Netizens Furious
'Don't Dare Have Eye Contact With Seniors': Viral Post Claims Indian College Students Enforce Toxic Rules On Juniors, Netizens Furious
Rain Washes Out Day 4 Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test In Noida
Rain Washes Out Day 4 Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test In Noida
Read Also
₹22,000 Crore Online Stock Trading Scam Busted In Assam; 22-Year-Old Trader Among The Ones...
article-image

About The Seizure

The police said that based on reliable information, a police team led by Additional SP (HQ) and 171st Battalion of the CRPF personnel launched a joint search operation on Thursday at around 2:00 AM near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati under the jurisdiction of Moran Police Station.

The search operation resulted in the recovery of two green colour bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large Pipal tree.

"The grenades were seized in the presence of the available witnesses. Other necessary legal formalities are being taken accordingly," the police added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface

Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface

Why CJI Chandrachud Faces Flack From Lawyer & Opposition Parties For Inviting PM Modi To Attend...

Why CJI Chandrachud Faces Flack From Lawyer & Opposition Parties For Inviting PM Modi To Attend...

'He's Insulting India': Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Post On Rahul Gandhi Sparks Angry...

'He's Insulting India': Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Post On Rahul Gandhi Sparks Angry...

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Meeting Anti-India MP Ilhan Omar, Accuses Him Of Endorsing Khalistan &...

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Meeting Anti-India MP Ilhan Omar, Accuses Him Of Endorsing Khalistan &...

Uttar Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Woman Severely Injured In Wolf Attack In Bahraich; Investigation Underway

Uttar Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Woman Severely Injured In Wolf Attack In Bahraich; Investigation Underway