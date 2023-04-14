Assam: PM Modi launches first AIIMS in NE, attends Bihu programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a Mega Bihu festival in Assam.

Amidst a huge laser show, at least over 11,000 dancers participated in the festival at Sarusajai stadium at Guwahati.

The Guinness World Book team also handed over a certificate to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble’.

Earlier this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the first AIIMS of the Northeast and also inaugurated projects worth ₹14,300 crore to the nation.

“When I visited Assam during the Assembly election I said that soon people will say A for Assam. Today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state,” said Modi.

Aiming at the Congress, Modi said that there are few ‘power hungry leaders'.

“Whenever I speak of the development of the Northeast, some get angry as they cannot claim credit for the same. They who have ruled the country for decades have done several damage for the people of the country. Northeast was a distant place for the previous governments but for us (BJP) we have worked with closeness to develop the place. We work with ‘Seva Bhav’ for the people,” said Modi.

Taking potshots at the opposition, the Prime Minister said that the BJP strives towards reducing the difficulties of people.

“People here speak of connectivity related infrastructure projects. Northeast got its first AIIMS and three new medical colleges. Due to the policies of the previous governments, the country had to struggle for scarcity of doctors and health personnel. In the last nine years BJP had worked towards reducing the difficulties of the people of the country,” further mentioned the Prime Minister.