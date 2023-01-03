Assam: One dead in violent clash between two factions of mosque in Dhubri, more than 20 injured

Assam: One dead in clash between two factions of mosque in Dhubri, more than 20 injured | Representative pic

One person died while several others were injured following a clash between two groups belonging to a mosque in the Bilasipara area in Dhubri district of Assam on December 30, 2022, the police said.

"We've arrested 2 persons & registered two separate cases in connection with the incident," SP Dhubri, Aparna N. According to the police, at least 20 people have suffered injuries in the clash.

Two FIRs registered

Two separate complaints have registered in the matter, while two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violent clash.

Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district, Aparna Natarajan, said that the incident took place at the Bilasipara Bangalipara mosque. One person was seriously injured in the clash who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday night.

Following that, locals on Tuesday evening staged a protest and blocked the road in the area.

The officer informed that two groups of the mosque were engaged in the clash, which left several people from both sides injured.

