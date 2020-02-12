Assam NRC data disappears from govt website; Home Ministry blames 'technical issues'

Data from the final list of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) has vanished from it's official website.

An ANI report quoted the Home Ministry as saying that the data was safe, and explained that owing to some "technical issues" in visibility on cloud it was not available at present.

"These are being resolved soon," a home ministry spokesperson said.

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma accepted that the data have been made offline, but refuted the allegation of any "malafide" intent in it.

Officials said that the data had been made offline due to non-renewal of contract with the IT firm Wipro.

"The cloud service for the huge set of data was provided by Wipro and their contract was till October 19 last year. However, this was not renewed by the earlier Coordinator. So, the data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by Wipro. I assumed charge on December 24," Sarma told PTI.

Following the formation of the final list, the data had been published on August 31, 2019. The complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website 'www.nrcassam.nic.in'.