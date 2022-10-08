Assam: Man raped and stuffed minor into bag, victim survives

Minor allegedly raped and stuffed into bag by Assam man | NDTV

Guwahati: In a horrifying event reported from the Cachar area of Assam, police arrested a 26-year-old man who is alleged to have kidnapped, raped, and attempted to murder a minor girl whom he claims to be his "girlfriend." The man was apprehended after the girl's family filed a complaint.

According to police sources, the man was angry with the girl for taking someone else to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3. The man was arrested on October 6, as reported by NDTV.

It is alleged that the accused attempted to slit the girl's throat, pack her into a bag, and dump her in a forest, but she survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home with torn clothes. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the FIR, the girl's family stated that she went to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3 and did not come home. On October 4, they filed a complaint with the police, and the girl returned home that afternoon and was rushed to the hospital by her family.