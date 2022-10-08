e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam: Man raped and stuffed minor into bag, victim survives

Assam: Man raped and stuffed minor into bag, victim survives

It is alleged that the arrested youth tried slitting the girl's throat, packing her into a bag, and dumping her in a forest, but she survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home with torn clothes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Minor allegedly raped and stuffed into bag by Assam man | NDTV
Follow us on

Guwahati: In a horrifying event reported from the Cachar area of Assam, police arrested a 26-year-old man who is alleged to have kidnapped, raped, and attempted to murder a minor girl whom he claims to be his "girlfriend." The man was apprehended after the girl's family filed a complaint.

According to police sources, the man was angry with the girl for taking someone else to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3. The man was arrested on October 6, as reported by NDTV.

Read Also
Assam: Man, accused of rape and murder, lynched by mob after escape from court
article-image

It is alleged that the accused attempted to slit the girl's throat, pack her into a bag, and dump her in a forest, but she survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home with torn clothes. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the FIR, the girl's family stated that she went to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3 and did not come home. On October 4, they filed a complaint with the police, and the girl returned home that afternoon and was rushed to the hospital by her family.

Read Also
In Photos: Innovative Durga Puja pandals on display as festive fervour takes over West Bengal and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Man raped and stuffed minor into bag, victim survives

Assam: Man raped and stuffed minor into bag, victim survives

Watch video: Chhattisgarh rewards class 10, 12 toppers with helicopter ride

Watch video: Chhattisgarh rewards class 10, 12 toppers with helicopter ride

Punjab: Gangster arrested after shootout with Police at Gurdaspur

Punjab: Gangster arrested after shootout with Police at Gurdaspur

Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa washes the feet of senior BJP leader

Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa washes the feet of senior BJP leader

Maiden Pharma, repeat offender in India, blamed for 66 deaths in the Gambia

Maiden Pharma, repeat offender in India, blamed for 66 deaths in the Gambia