Assam: Man commits suicide on Facebook live after girlfriend refuses to marry him

"I am leaving this world so that she doesn't suffer because of me," the victim had said while hanging himself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Assam: Man commits suicide on Facebook live after girlfriend refuses to marry him | Representative Image
A man committed suicide by hanging himself on Facebook live after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The 27-year-old youth named Jaydeep Roy was a medical sales professional who lived in a rented room in Silchar, Assam.

As pre an NDTV report, the incident occurred on Monday, December 28 but Jaydeep's family approached the police only on Friday,, blaming the girl for Jaydeep's death. The girl had cited family pressure on her while refusing to marry Jaydeep. The police is now investigating the incident.

Jaydeep's family lived in nearby Kalain. In the Facebook live video he was heard saying that he had sent a formal proposal of marriage to her family but, in front of everyone, she refused.

Jaydeep said that later her uncle came to his house and said they will kill her because of their relationship. "I am leaving this world so that she doesn't suffer because of me," Jaydeep said. 

