WATCH: Jairam Ramesh's Car Allegedly Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Rushed Inside Bus By Security During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam's Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that his vehicle was attacked and journalists accompanying him during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were assaulted by goons in Sonitpur on Sunday, ordered the Director General of Police to register a case and investigate the allegations.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sarma simply wrote, "Please register a case and inquire into the allegations."

Ramesh, in a post on X on Sunday, said that his vehicle was attacked and posted a purported video of the incident. He stated, "My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on."

In the 24-second video posted on X, a group of people can be seen surrounding a car, raising slogans, and waving BJP flags.

Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations

Mahima Singh, the communications coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), reported, "Ramesh ji's car and several others were on their way to join the main Yatra procession near Jamugurighat when it came under assault."

She mentioned that party leaders promptly informed the police, and the Additional Superintendent of Police was present at the scene.

According to Singh, Nyay Yatra stickers were forcibly removed from the vehicle, and the assailants tried to affix a BJP flag, almost shattering the rear glass.

"The camera, badge, and other equipment belonging to a vlogger covering the Yatra were seized. Additionally, members of the party's social media team were subjected to physical aggression," she said.

Singh noted that there was an apparent BJP event in the vicinity, and some media personnel had disembarked from their vehicles to capture footage.

"They created an extremely intimidating atmosphere for us. Despite our requests, they have refused to return the vlogger's camera, asserting that it was not taken forcibly," she added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on its fourth day in Assam, traveling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

"During the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Assam, BJP goons stopped the car of Congress General Secretary @Jairam_Ramesh and tore the Yatra sticker on the car. BJP goons also attacked the cameraman and other members of the Congress social media team, including women. These goons had the BJP flag in their hands. It is clear that this incident has been done directly on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam. The success of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has given sleepless nights to BJP. They are scared and nervous. This is the reason why they have resorted to such cowardly acts. But, we are not afraid of these jackal scoundrels. No power can stop this journey. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' continues The right to justice, until it is received," Congress posted on X.

Threat to Rahul's security

Meanwhile, as per the news agency ANI, on Sunday, during his yatra, Rahul Gandhi was quickly moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers in response to a perceived threat as the Congress MP moved towards a large crowd of people carrying BJP flags and raising slogans.

Sonitpur, Assam: Rahul Gandhi being moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers as the Congress MP moved towards a large crowd of people that also included people with BJP flags.



Meanwhile, Congress has claimed that the…

In another video posted by the Congress party on X, Rahul was seen blowing flying kisses to BJP workers who lined the highway as the yatra passed through. While posting the video, the Congress wrote, "Hatred will lose, love will win. United India will prevail; Hindustan (India) will triumph."

Attack in Lakhimpur town

This was not the first attack by miscreants on the Yatra; on Saturday, Congress alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party workers vandalised banners and posters welcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to Assam’s Lakhimpur town, through which it passed on Saturday.

It condemned the attack by “BJP goons” and accused the ruling party in the state of seeking to "trample and demolish" every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India.

असम के लखीमपुर में 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' के काफिले पर BJP के गुंडों ने हमला कर दिया।



BJP के गुंडों ने 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' के पोस्टर-बैनर फाड़े और गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की।



ये कायराना और शर्मनाक हरकत दिखाती है कि 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' को मिल रहे प्यार और जनसमर्थन… pic.twitter.com/iOKO91c31h — Congress (@INCIndia) January 20, 2024

The purported video of the incident posted by the Congress on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed goons vandalizing its banners and posters in the middle of the night as the party’s cavalcade was passing through an alleyway.