 Assam Horror: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter In Cachar District; Mother Demands Capital Punishment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Horror: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter In Cachar District; Mother Demands Capital Punishment

Assam Horror: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter In Cachar District; Mother Demands Capital Punishment

According to a complaint filed by the man's wife Farida Begam, she was a victim of domestic violence ever since her marriage to Laskar whom she described as a serial abuser.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter | Twitter | BarakBulletin

Guwahati, September 24: A man in Assam's Cachar district has been arrested on charges of killing his six-year-old daughter, police said on Monday. A senior police officer said the horrifying incident occurred in Lathigram village and the accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar. According to a complaint filed by the man's wife Farida Begam, she was a victim of domestic violence ever since her marriage to Laskar whom she described as a serial abuser.

He had sold his six-year-old daughter Ayesha

“On Thursday evening (September 21), he beat me mercilessly as I had to go to my mother’s house. The next day, I heard that he had sold my six-year-old daughter Ayesha. I went to his place and asked the whereabouts of my daughter but he did not say anything,” Farida told reporters.

A missing case was registered at the police station by Farida

A missing case was registered at the police station by Farida accusing her husband’s role in the matter. Police subsequently arrested Laskar on September 23. Meanwhile on Sunday evening, locals found the body of a child in the Udharbond area near a drain.

The body was identified as that of Ayesha's

They informed the police and the body was identified as that of Ayesha's. The body was sent for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Farida Begom has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The police produced Laskat in the court and took him on a three-day remand

The police produced Laskat in the court and took him on a three-day remand. “We have been interrogating him. Further investigation is underway,” an officer said.

Read Also
Thane Crime: Man Held For Strangling His Mentally-Challenged Daughter To Death In Dombivli
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Elderly Man Smoking Bidi In Delhi Metro Stuns Passengers; DMRC's Response Sought

Video Of Elderly Man Smoking Bidi In Delhi Metro Stuns Passengers; DMRC's Response Sought

Kerala Shocker: Army Jawan Tied Up & Attacked in Kollam, ‘PFI’ Painted On His Back; Chilling...

Kerala Shocker: Army Jawan Tied Up & Attacked in Kollam, ‘PFI’ Painted On His Back; Chilling...

Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 Exhibition Inaugurated By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Hindon Airbase;...

Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 Exhibition Inaugurated By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Hindon Airbase;...

Humanity Shamed In Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Thrashed & Forced To Drink Urine Over ₹1,500 Loan...

Humanity Shamed In Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Thrashed & Forced To Drink Urine Over ₹1,500 Loan...

UP Shocker: 2 Newborn Babies Die Of Cold As Doctor Leaves AC On While Sleeping At Private Clinic In...

UP Shocker: 2 Newborn Babies Die Of Cold As Doctor Leaves AC On While Sleeping At Private Clinic In...