Assam Horror: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter In Cachar District; Mother Demands Capital Punishment

Guwahati, September 24: A man in Assam's Cachar district has been arrested on charges of killing his six-year-old daughter, police said on Monday. A senior police officer said the horrifying incident occurred in Lathigram village and the accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar. According to a complaint filed by the man's wife Farida Begam, she was a victim of domestic violence ever since her marriage to Laskar whom she described as a serial abuser.

“On Thursday evening (September 21), he beat me mercilessly as I had to go to my mother’s house. The next day, I heard that he had sold my six-year-old daughter Ayesha. I went to his place and asked the whereabouts of my daughter but he did not say anything,” Farida told reporters.

A missing case was registered at the police station by Farida accusing her husband’s role in the matter. Police subsequently arrested Laskar on September 23. Meanwhile on Sunday evening, locals found the body of a child in the Udharbond area near a drain.

They informed the police and the body was identified as that of Ayesha's. The body was sent for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Farida Begom has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The police produced Laskat in the court and took him on a three-day remand. “We have been interrogating him. Further investigation is underway,” an officer said.

