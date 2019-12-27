Assam had three detention camps during UPA rule: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

BJP lawmaker Jagdambika Pal on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lying and said that there were three detention camps in Assam when there was a UPA-led government in the Centre.

The reaction from BJP leader, who had earlier been in Congress, comes a day after Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lied to the people of the country over Assam detention camps issue during his public rally in New Delhi.

"Rahul Gandhi lies. He has a habit of lying and then apologising for the same later. This has happened several times before. I think he does not know that there were three detention camps in Assam during the UPA rule," Pal told ANI.

"Also, only illegal immigrants are kept in the detention camps," he added.