Assam govt to introduce Bill to repeal provincialisation of Madrassa, announces minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The State Madrassa Education Board will be dissolved from the date of declaration of results of examinations to be held for the 2021-22 academic year, and all records, bank accounts, and staff will be transferred to the Board of Secondary Education, Assam,” the minister while addressing a press conference.

All the madrassa institutions will be renamed by removing the word ''Madrassa'' to avoid any confusion in the area of higher studies. There will not be any fresh admission to madrassa educational institutions in courses prescribed by the State Madrassa Board from April 1, 2021. Students will be admitted to the institutes for pursuing relevant courses of the state boards, he said.

All theological courses in the madrassas, including the study of the Holy Quran, Hadith, and other aspects of Islamic Studies, will be discontinued from April 1, 2021 and the teachers taking theological classes will be trained and engaged in the teaching of other subjects under the general educational system, the minister said.

There are currently 189 high madrassas under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, while under the State Madrassa Board there are four Arabic Colleges, 141 title madrassas, 138 senior madrassas, and 230 pre-senior madrassas.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)