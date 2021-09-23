e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:01 PM IST

Assam govt orders inquiry over brutality during eviction of 'illegal migrants': Report

FPJ Web Desk
Representational image |

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on Thursday ordered judicial enquiry into the alleged violence that erupted during the eviction drive at Sipajhar in Assam's Darang district, according to a report.

Videos of police brutally trashing protestors went viral earlier in the day receiving backlash for their actions.

Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, “They pelted stones and attacked police personnel. Nine policemen have been injured, I’m inquiring about the video that’s doing rounds on social media."

SP Sarma denied any knowledge of the brutality committed by his force against a civilian. “The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation,” Sarma was quoted as saying.

The incident took place during an evacuation process by the state of encroached land which is going to be used for an agricultural project.

In a video which is now going viral on social media, the cops in anti-riot gear could be seen mercilessly thrashing a man even after he became motionless following a brutal attack by the members of the Assam Police. Reportedly, a photojournalist was also seen trashing and beating up the villager who charged towards the group of cops with stick in his hands. The 'journalist' was seen jumping and attacking the motion man until he was restrained by the police.

ALSO READ

Warning Disturbing Video: Assam police beat up protestors during anti-encroachment drive

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:01 PM IST
